The Force Protocol (FOR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.02 Million

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010612 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009359 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00167599 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000361 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

