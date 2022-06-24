The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Decreased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,544,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.21.

SCHW stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.65. The company has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

