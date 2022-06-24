The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,217 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after acquiring an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 4,303.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $135.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.13. The stock has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $252.30.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

