Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a speculative buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNON opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. Tenon Medical has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $59.89.

Tenon Medical Company Profile

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

