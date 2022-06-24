Telos Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.50 Million (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 24th. Over the last week, Telos has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Telos has a market capitalization of $52.50 million and $3.30 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000915 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000251 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Telos

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

