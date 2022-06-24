TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Buys C$33,245.00 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$66.49 per share, with a total value of C$33,245.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$789,568.75.

Richard Prior also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Richard Prior purchased 500 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$66.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.68. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$57.71 and a 52-week high of C$74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4393319 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 106.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.76.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

