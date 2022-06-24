T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $195.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Tigress Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TMUS. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.04.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.20. The stock had a trading volume of 92,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.81.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 287.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 619.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 22,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.