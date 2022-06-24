SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading Up 28.5% Over Last 7 Days

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $434.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00242745 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000245 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000328 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009942 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001229 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.35 or 0.00440608 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,843,929 coins and its circulating supply is 122,433,556 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

