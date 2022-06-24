SuperLauncher Market Cap Reaches $647,314.11 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $647,314.11 and approximately $385.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00129007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00067993 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00013839 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,058,969 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars.

