SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Hits Market Cap of $621,724.05

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000726 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $621,724.05 and approximately $162.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004734 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00109706 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00076671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013813 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,058,572 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

