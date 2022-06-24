Stolper Co Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stolper Co increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 2.5% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,661,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOC opened at $456.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.15. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

