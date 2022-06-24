Stolper Co Purchases 1,919 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Stolper Co grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up 1.2% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $734,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $67.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average is $82.58.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

