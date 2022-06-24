Stolper Co Buys 139,450 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Stolper Co grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 101.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,450 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,114,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,026,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,052 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,232,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,611,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,338,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after buying an additional 944,839 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

