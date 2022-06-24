StockNews.com Upgrades Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) to “Buy”

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

NYSE LAZ opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.43. Lazard has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.58 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $2,470,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 209,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,384,714.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,428,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lazard by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

