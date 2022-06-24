StockNews.com Lowers 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FLWS. Craig Hallum lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth $173,000.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.