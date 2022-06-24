StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NTIC. TheStreet downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

NTIC stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $94.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter worth $2,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

