Stephens Lowers The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) to Equal Weight

Stephens downgraded shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

PNTG opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $43.38. The company has a market capitalization of $385.21 million, a PE ratio of 168.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $45,651.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 21,603 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $356,449.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 572,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,450,144. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.