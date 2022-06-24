Stephanie Lai Acquires 41,767 Shares of Future Generation Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGX) Stock

Future Generation Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Lai purchased 41,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,032.05 ($33,355.59).
The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Future Generation Investment’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. Future Generation Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.
About Future Generation Investment (Get Rating)
