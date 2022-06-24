Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th.

Steelcase has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Steelcase has a dividend payout ratio of 98.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of SCS opened at $10.62 on Friday. Steelcase has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $46,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,765.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Steelcase in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

