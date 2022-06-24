State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $21.49 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of Ventas worth $21,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after buying an additional 3,497,527 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,871,000 after buying an additional 2,647,368 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,119,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,933,000 after buying an additional 1,907,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,481,975 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $49.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 128.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.16. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 461.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

