St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,205 by Analysts at UBS Group

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 1,650 ($20.21) to GBX 1,205 ($14.76) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STJPF. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,750 ($21.44) to GBX 1,550 ($18.99) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,680.00 target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,614.57.

Shares of STJPF stock remained flat at $$13.50 on Friday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $23.86.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

