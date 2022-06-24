Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.20–$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $612.00 million-$618.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.99 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CXM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Shares of CXM opened at $11.15 on Friday. Sprinklr has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F acquired 9,448,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,861,506 shares in the company, valued at $160,641,673.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,158,258 shares of company stock valued at $16,879,804. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

