Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPPI. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.
SPPI stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.89. 2,799,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,770. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.24.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
