Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.35 and last traded at $17.35. 301 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2821 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

About Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

