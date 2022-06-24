SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,508,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,301,000 after acquiring an additional 177,383 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,041,000 after acquiring an additional 163,396 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,667,000 after acquiring an additional 64,442 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,342,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,183,000 after acquiring an additional 55,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.74. The company had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,037. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.50. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

