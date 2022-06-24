SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Shares Down 13.5%

Shares of SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Rating) traded down 13.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.39. 87,202 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 404% from the average session volume of 17,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26.

About SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF)

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a principal investment firm with a focus on the biopharmaceutical and cannabis industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Scythian Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to SOL Global Investments Corp. in October 2018. SOL Global Investments Corp.

