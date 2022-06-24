Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Stock Price Down 1%

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$14.10 and last traded at C$14.17. Approximately 91,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 200,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.32.

SGR.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.13. The stock has a market cap of C$855.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Slate Grocery REIT’s payout ratio is currently 88.71%.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

