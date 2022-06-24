Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.80. 74,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 554% from the average session volume of 11,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Silver Spike Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Silver Spike Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16.
Silver Spike Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSIC)
Silver Spike Investment Corp., a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver Spike Investment (SSIC)
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.