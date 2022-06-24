Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.80. 74,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 554% from the average session volume of 11,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Silver Spike Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Silver Spike Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Investment during the first quarter valued at about $4,750,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Investment during the first quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Investment during the first quarter valued at about $1,462,000.

Silver Spike Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSIC)

Silver Spike Investment Corp., a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

