Shield Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $562.00 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $96,681.26 and $562.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001864 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00127141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00064059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

