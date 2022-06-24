Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Announces $5.00 — Dividend

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Friday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

NASDAQ SNFCA traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,603. The firm has a market cap of $175.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.78. Security National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Security National Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNFCA. State Street Corp lifted its position in Security National Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Security National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.