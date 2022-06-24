SEB (OTC:SEBYF) Price Target Cut to SEK 117

SEB (OTC:SEBYF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 120 to SEK 117 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEBYF. Oddo Bhf cut shares of SEB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SEB from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SEB from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of SEBYF remained flat at $C$108.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. 141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$118.76. SEB has a 1 year low of C$108.94 and a 1 year high of C$188.00.

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small household appliances worldwide. It provides electrical cooking, food preparation, and beverage preparation products, including electrical cooking products comprising deep fryers, rice cookers, electric pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, multicookers, coffee makers, espresso machines, electric kettles, home beer-taps, soy-milk makers, blenders, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, beaters, etc.

