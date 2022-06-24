Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Increased to $208.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $208.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2026 earnings at $11.98 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.55.

SGEN stock opened at $174.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 0.85. Seagen has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $192.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.14.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,115,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $2,142,134.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,717,081.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,516,752. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Seagen by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,974,113,000 after buying an additional 362,602 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,797,170,000 after buying an additional 839,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after buying an additional 139,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

