Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,031,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,762,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 101,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

