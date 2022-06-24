Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF opened at $31.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.