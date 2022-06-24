Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Increased by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,743 shares of company stock valued at $20,344,911. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $9.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.31. 146,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,685,594. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.67 and its 200 day moving average is $204.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $181.40 billion, a PE ratio of 168.01, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

