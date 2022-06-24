Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,721 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth $84,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 52,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,168,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 23.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,232,683 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $334,328,000 after buying an additional 55,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,684,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,743 shares of company stock worth $20,344,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

CRM stock opened at $174.70 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

