Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.00

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93.
About Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saipem (SAPMF)
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.