Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.00

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93.

Get Saipem alerts:

About Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.