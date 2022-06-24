SafeCoin Market Cap Achieves $3.22 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 42.2% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $693.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,186.95 or 1.00032213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00038466 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00242104 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00081395 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00117266 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00213645 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004126 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

