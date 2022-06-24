Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Trading Down 10%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 565,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 319,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a market capitalization of C$28.48 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67.
About Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD)
Recommended Stories
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.