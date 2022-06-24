Rubic (RBC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $167,610.00

Rubic (RBC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Rubic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0539 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rubic has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rubic has a total market cap of $5.87 million and approximately $167,610.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00111656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00076121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00013781 BTC.

Rubic Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

