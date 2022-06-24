Royal Bank of Canada Trims HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Target Price to $256.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $267.00 to $256.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.68.

HCA opened at $177.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $169.13 and a 12-month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey purchased 1,110 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,225,000 after buying an additional 181,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after buying an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after buying an additional 562,876 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,853,000 after buying an additional 298,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,530,000 after purchasing an additional 236,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

