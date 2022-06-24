Royal Bank of Canada Trims FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Target Price to $475.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.67.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $388.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.20 and a 200 day moving average of $416.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $326.21 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $1,088,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total transaction of $740,337.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,184,602. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,489,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,116,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

