Royal Bank of Canada Cuts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $26.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACAD. Mizuho decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.93.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $52,085.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,812.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,472 shares of company stock valued at $217,476 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 55,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

