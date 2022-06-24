Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 450 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.51) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.57) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.39) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.12) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($4.90) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 510 ($6.25) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

LON BP.B opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.15) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 176.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 178.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 170.63 ($2.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.45). The company has a market cap of £35.11 billion and a PE ratio of -2.44.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

