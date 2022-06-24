Rosenblatt Securities Trims Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Target Price to $33.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $54.20 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Twitter from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.91.

Shares of TWTR opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Twitter has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,613,161.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,231 shares of company stock worth $21,390,076 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 191.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 750.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

