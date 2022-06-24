Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 205 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $93.65. The stock had a trading volume of 125,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,951. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

