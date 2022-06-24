Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $8.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $388.84. The company had a trading volume of 283,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,788,222. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

