Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $416,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,437,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.99.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

