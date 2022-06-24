Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 19,440 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 142.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 0.6% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,489. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

